HOUSTON — A man posted a moving video to social media after Tuesday's George Floyd march in Houston.
According to @iamsimeonb's tweet, his 5-year-old daughter Simone Bartee was crying during the march when a Houston police officer walked up to her, took a knee and put his arm around her to see what was wrong.
She asked him, "are you going to shoot us?"
The officer's response was beautiful.
He said, "We're here to protect you, OK? We're not here to hurt you at all, OK. You can protest. You can party. You can do whatever you want. Just don't break nothing."
