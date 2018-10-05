A 18-year-old was shot in the abdomen Thursday afternoon after an argument at a school bus stop in southwest Houston.

Houston police say students were involved in a fight at the bus stop at Quail Glen and Quail Park, near Missouri City but inside the Houston city limits.

This happened in the 17000 block of Quail Park Drive shortly before 4:45 p.m.

Police say the 18-year-old male was shot and taken away in a private vehicle. He is stable, according to police.

The victim is in stable condition. Investigators are still working the scene. Please avoid the area. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 11, 2018

HPD investigating the shooting of a teen that occurred at 17000 Quail Park Drive. The male victim has been transported to an area hospital. Updates will be forthcoming. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 10, 2018

The Fort Bend ISD says students at McAuliffe Middle School were dropped off at a bus stop in the Missouri City neighborhood when there was a fight in the street and at least one shot was fired.

The 18-year-old who was shot is a student at Willowridge High School, according to Fort Bend ISD.

Students from McAuliffe immediately returned to the bus as the driver quickly left the scene and called authorities.

