LONGVIEW, Texas — Veterans and active duty members are stripping down into short shorts to combat a personal issue.

The 'Silkies Hike' is coming to Longview for the second year in a row, thanks in part to Meghan Carter with Irreverent Warriors.

"The hike was started by a group of veterans that had lost a buddy to suicide," Carter said. "They were looking for a way to reach out to the veteran community, so they decided to go on a hike for old times sake just around the town to bond and have some good times and try to help heal."

Participants will hike 22 kilometers while carrying 22 kilograms, all while wearing combat boots, a ruck and silkies.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 22 veterans commit suicide daily, which is something the organization Irreverent Warriors wants to stop.

"The hike actually not so much to create awareness, because it's open to veterans only. We're very aware of the issue of suicide. It's more to try to curb it," Carter explained. "The idea is that we all get together and can kind of bond and be in a safe environment with other like minded individuals."

The Longview Silkies Hike will take place Saturday, June 1 at 9 a.m.

If you are a veteran and would like to participate, you can do so here or the day of the hike at Lodge Bar and Billiards in Longview.