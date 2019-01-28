HUNT COUNTY, Texas — Hunt County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in connection to the shooting death of "Journey," the service dog.

Journey was shot and killed on January 13, 2019.

A private party, recently contacted area crime stoppers to donate $4,000 to increase the reward for information.

According to the Hunt County Crime Stoppers, this is the second large amount donated to Hunt County Crime Stoppers in less than a week and increases the reward to a total of up to $10,000 in this case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call authorities at 903-457-2929. All callers will remain anonymous.