VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Interstate- 20 eastbound in Van Zandt County is currently shut down as emergency crews respond to a crash.

According to officials, the Elmo Fire Department along with Will Point Fire Department are working the scene.

Officials say one person was extricated and flown via air ambulance to the hospital.

I-20 will remain shut down for a period of time.

Further details are limited at this time.

