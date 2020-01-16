BELLAIRE, Texas — The suspect accused of shooting a 19-year-old classmate to death at Bellaire High School on Tuesday is not cooperating with investigators, according to the Bellaire Police Department.

The 16-year-old suspect is charged with manslaughter and has been released to juvenile authorities.

Cesar Cortez was rushed to an area hospital after the shooting but was later pronounced dead.

Bellaire Police Department Lt. Bartlett said the suspect isn't answering questions and isn't cooperating. Bartlett also said the suspect has been calm and hasn't shown any remorse.

"I haven't seen any remorse," Bellaire Police Department Lt. Bartlett said.

Bartlett said the suspect hasn't apologized for the shooting.

Police said the gun that was used in the shooting was a 32-caliber pistol but it hasn't been recovered. Authorities think the suspect ditched it when he ran from the school after the shooting.

According to Bellaire police, several people saw the suspect with the gun before the shooting.

At the time of the shooting, police said, there were at least six people inside the room.

Bartlett said he has heard that the shooting was unintentional, but said the suspect is not cooperating, so he wouldn't confirm that he believes it was unintentional.

Bartlett said Bellaire police haven't heard anything about a previous argument or about anything that led up to the shooting.

He also said investigators with the Bellaire Police Department haven't asked the accused shooter's parents if they own guns or if there are any in their house. A search of the house has not been conducted, Bartlett said.

The accused shooter's path from the school to where he was arrested is unknown.

