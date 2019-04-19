COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Special Assistant to the President R.C. Slocum has been named interim athletic director by Texas A&M President Michael K. Young.

Young said that it's important to have a person who is intimately familiar with the inner workings of college athletics and Texas A&M University leading the department while a national search is conducted. The search begins immediately.

"R.C. has served as an Ambassador for Texas A&M for decades," Young said. "While reporting to me as a special assistant, R.C. has demonstrated his dedication to this University and always is an exemplary representative for Aggies everywhere. He has shown proven leadership with coaches, staff and student athletes throughout his many roles at Texas A&M University."

Slocum coached the A&M football program for 14 seasons from 1989-2002, never having a losing season and becoming the winningest coach in the university's history. He won four conference championships including the 1998 Big 12 crown. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a coach in 2012. He is a member of the College Football Playoff selection committee. He's also a member of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans.

Slocum said he was honored when President Young asked him to take the interim position overseeing a department that has 260 or so employees. More than 650 student-athletes compete at the NCAA Division 1-A level in 20 varsity sports.

"I've been involved with Texas A&M for 47 years, and have deep feelings about the University. I feel like we're right on the cusp of greatness with our athletic programs. My role is to keep the momentum going forward until a permanent AD is hired, as well as to assure Aggies, coaches and athletes that nothing has changed. Texas A&M is poised to enter into one of our greatest era of achievements. We have great coaches in place, state-of-the-art facilities and our alumni have been unbelievable supporters of our programs. I'm excited about what's ahead."

No deadline has been set for the hiring of the new athletic director.