We've heard some weird 911 calls before, but this is a new one.

Around 5:26 a.m. Thursday, North Ridgeville police received a call from a man saying he was walking home from the "train station" in Elyria but was being followed by a pig and "didn't know what to do."

Naturally, officers figured the man was headed home drunk from the Train Station bar and was hallucinating. They headed to Center Ridge Road to arrest what they expected to be an intoxicated individual.

What they found, however, turned out to be vindication for the caller: Turns out he was actually walking home from the Elyria Amtrak station ("very sober"), and was indeed being followed by a real-life pig!

One of the officers managed to get the animal into his police cruiser and take him to the city's dog kennel's (now doubling as a pig pen). The pig has since been returned to his owner.

The department jokingly admitted its mistake, writing, "You’d have thought we would have learned our lesson after the kangaroo incident."

© 2018 KYTX