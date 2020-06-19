BEAUMONT, Texas — The impact of Thursday's Supreme Court ruling on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals has been felt all across the country.

Texas has the second highest number of DACA recipients of any state at over 107,000. In the Houston area alone there are nearly 33,000 recipients.

Guadalupe Gomez is one of the thousands of dreamers who calls Texas home, so this announcement has brought a sense of relief after spending several years in limbo.

"The United States is all we know," Gomez said.

15 years’ worth of memories rushed through the mind of Gomez after learning her fate.

"I learn to drive, I learn new language, I met a lot of of people, I did a lot things that I never thought I can do," Gomez said.

The Supreme Court blocked President Trump Thursday from ending DACA, which has allowed thousands immigrants, including Gomez, to work legally in the United States.

"It's another opportunity that we're going to get to keep on doing better to keep being a better citizen, a better person. Like I said, we can inspire someone to do much better," Gomez said.

"I'm excited. I'm happy for the DACA recipients, hopefully Congress is going to work on immigration or the immigration reforms," Jesus Abrego said

The Hispanic ministry through the Diocese of Beaumont is one of many groups in our region working to support those in the Hispanic community. Director Abrego hopes this Supreme Court ruling can lead to widespread immigration reform.

"The ideal would be to have an immigration reform that will encompass all the needs of the different immigrants coming into this country. Let's bring people out the shadows, you know? They are our neighbors. They are our colleagues," Abrego said.

While this day has been celebrated by folks across the country, Gomez said she can't forget about the sacrifices her parents made all to build a better life.

"Yes, we are the dreamers, but our parents and our family and also the ones that played a huge role in that," Gomez said. "So, it's not only that I'm happy, but I'm pretty sure that my family will be happy, too."

Supreme Court blocks President Trump from ending DACA program for young immigrants

