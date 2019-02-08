TYLER, Texas — It's a common misconception that police departments require a quota on citations.

However, in Texas, under the Texas Transportation Code section 720.002, traffic-offense quotas are illegal.

But does that stop law enforcement?

According to documents from the City of Tyler, the amount of citations filed in the city has dropped over the years.

City of Tyler

Citations are not just traffic write-ups, they're also includes parking fines, arrest fees and court fees, among others.

But a look into the amount of money the Tyler Police Department has obtained from moving violations shows a drop, as well. In 2013, they collected $3,471,713.10 off citations. So far in 2019, the number sits at $2,279,826.

TPD Chief Jimmy Toler says it's up to the officers whether or not to pull someone over and decide what happens from there.

"Once they've made that stop, it is their sole discretion to decide issue somebody a citation, a warning, or just to document to stop itself," Chief Toler explained. "We're required to document every stop for racial profiling data, but also the Sandra Bland Act."

The police department does not keep the money from the fines and fees. It's given to the city and goes into the general fund, which is used to pay for different services.

"That money is used for park services, traffic engineering, library, and definitely public safety," City of Tyler Chief Financial Officer Keidric Trimble said.

Chief Toler is required to submit a budget request each year for things his department might need. Then the Tyler City Council hears the proposal and decides whether or not the requests are reasonable.

"We make those budgetary requests," Chief Toler said. "Pay associated with not only police but all the positions at the police department. Our biggest deal is to ensure that every officer has every piece of equipment they need to do their job, body cameras in-car radios, vehicle platforms, radio, computers in the cars."

The city council will hear a budget proposal for the upcoming 2019-20 Fiscal Year on August 14 during their regularly scheduled meeting.