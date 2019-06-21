TYLER, Texas — With temperatures on the rise in East Texas, it is important to be cautious about how much time you spend out in heat as the risk of heat-related illnesses also increases.

“When you have heat exhaustion, you have a headache, you get really hot, you might feel lightheaded, you may feel nauseated," UT Health East Texas EMS Outreach Coordinator Vicky LaMay said. "If you see any of those signs or systems start cooling off immediately.”

When facing extreme heat for a long period of time, your body starts to find a way to cool itself down. Heat exhaustion comes first but if you cannot get to a cooler area, it can turn into a heat stroke.

“The person is confused, they may not remember where they are, what they're doing, where they're at, you start vomiting, the person may have a seizure, they may even go into cardiac arrest,” LaMay said.

Once it has reached the point of a heat stroke, call 911 immediately and make sure to move into a cooler place until an ambulance arrives. When EMS arrives, they will do everything in their power to get your body temperature back to a normal and stable level.

“If we have a patient back here that suffered a heat exhaustion or heat stroke, it's really hard to tell when it goes from heat exhaustion to heat stroke," LaMay said. "But if we have a patient that's overheated we would put them on our cardiac monitor.”

EMS will also use cooling packs and hook an IV to help cool down. It is important to avoid getting to that stage.

SIGNS OF A HEAT STROKE

High body temperature (103 degrees or higher)

Hot, red, dry or damp skin

Fast, strong pulse

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Losing consciousness

SIGNS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting

SIGNS OF HEAT CRAMPS

Heavy sweating during intense exercise

Muscle pain or spasms

SIGN OF A SUNBURN

Painful, red and warm skin

Blisters on skin

SIGNS OF HEAT RASH

Red clusters of small blisters that look like pimples on the skin (Usually on the neck, chest, groin or in elbow creases)

Some tips to beat the heat include:

Drink plenty of water

Check on friends and neighbors who are at risk for heat-related illnesses: infants; young children; elderly; people with chronic medical conditions

Find air conditioned places to cool off

Never leave children or pets in a vehicle

If you go outside, remember: Hats; sunscreen (SPF 15 or higher); lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothes; water; limit outdoor time

We all know how hot it gets in East Texas, so make sure you are staying hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.