TERRELL, Texas — Traffic on Interstate 20 was backed up Saturday morning after a crash between a car and 18-wheeler near Terrell.

According to the College Mound Fire Department, a car became trapped under a semi in the westbound lanes of I-20 at mile marker 496, just west of Buc-ee's.

The Terrell firefighters were working the scene of the crash.

The CMFD says, thankfully, only minor injuries were reported.