HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are on the scene of an infant's death north of Channelview early Tuesday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted a 3-month-old in the care of their grandmother managed to get into a plastic bag and possibly suffocated.

The incident occurred at a home in the 14800 block of Shottery, not far from Wallisville and Beltway 8.

The sheriff tweeted the 3-month-old's mother works a night shift job, so the grandmother was caring for the infant in a home along with other family members, including children.

The family told the sheriff's office they would keep the infant in the living room because the hard wood floors made it harder for the baby to get around. But sometime during the night a family member moved the child to another room where the infant "managed to move a bit, crawl into a plastic bag and possibly suffocate."

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff said his department would allow time for the family to grieve, but investigators would continue to work the case.

"We're going to get the information from the autopsy and use that to corroborate the family's story," the sheriff said.

This is a developing story. As of 7:30 a.m. deputies were still at the home investigating.

Check back for updates as they become available.

