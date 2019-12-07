An inmate at the Upshur County Jail has died, according to the Upshur County Jail.

According to the Upshur County Jail, jail staff was evaluating the inmate to determine what was wrong when they became unresponsive.

A call was made for EMS to respond to the jail for the unresponsive inmate.

An Upshur County deputy, who is also a certified EMT, was at the jail for an unrelated incident assisted the jail staff with emergency medical treatment until EMS arrived.

The inmate has been identified as 64-year-old Omega Lynn McCellon.

McCellon was being held in the Upshur County Jail for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.