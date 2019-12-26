GREGG COUNTY, Texas — An inmate has escaped from the Gregg County Jail, Sheriff Maxey Cerliano said this afternoon.

Cerliano didn’t release the escapee’s identity, when the inmate escaped or any other information about the incident, saying his office will issue a statement later today.

“We’re trying to work something out right now,” Cerliano said. “We just need to keep working the leads and paths we’ve got in order to recapture the suspect.”

