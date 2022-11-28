Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected in 6-year-old boy's death

The firefighters went in with their respirators," Sheriff Hillhouse said. "It was over 800 parts per million, over 100 parts per million is deadly."

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — Authorities are investigating a possible carbon monoxide poisoning after a 6-year-old boy died November 26.

"This is a tragic situation that we're just trying to get to the bottom of," said Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

Hillhouse said Gun Barrel City police and firefighters received a 911 call Saturday morning about four unresponsive individuals at a residence at the 100 block of Garret Lane.

"There was a three-year-old female, a four-year-old male, a six-year-old male, and a 28-year-old female," Hillhouse said.

Hillhouse did confirm the 28-year-old to be the mother of the three children.

All four patients were rushed to a nearby hospital. Despite life-saving measures, the 6-year-old didn't make it.

"Through the investigation, we learned that there was no electricity at the residence, and they brought in a generator inside the house and was running a generator throughout the night," Hillhouse said.

Once firefighters inspected the home, he said they found a "very high level" of carbon monoxide.

The firefighters went in with their respirators," Hillhouse said. "It was over 800 parts per million, over 100 parts per million is deadly."

Because this case involves three children, the county will utilize its new Crimes Against Children Taskforce created by District Attorney Jenny Palmer.

"It's my passion," Palmer said. "I think they're one of our most vulnerable victims."

Comprised of different agencies, the taskforce is specifically created to protect and support children.

"We want to do our very best to get a complete investigation immediately so that we can get the kids the services they need," Palmer said. "Also, to make sure that these people get off the street."

Investigators are awaiting autopsy results to confirm carbon monoxide was the cause of death.