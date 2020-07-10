Can I only submit my mail-in ballot at a drop box?

The KVUE Defenders are answering your questions ahead of Election Day.

AUSTIN, Texas — Questions continue to come into our newsroom about voting and the election, so the KVUE Defenders are answering a few.

Question: Is it true that you can only submit your mail-in ballot at the drop box?

Answer: No, that's not true.

If you've been approved for and received a ballot by mail, you can either mail it in with the prepaid postage and self-addressed envelope it came with, or you can drop it off at your county's designated mail-in ballot drop-off location.

Dropping off your mail-in ballot is simply an option.

Question: My voter registration status says "suspense." What does that mean? Can I still vote?

Answer: Suspense means that the registrar at your elections office is not certain of your residential address. If the registrar has reason to believe that your current residence is different from what's on the registration records, the registrar should send a written request for confirmation of your address.

When this happens, a voter is on "suspense." Suspense usually happens because if mail sent to you is returned as undeliverable or the voter registrar has received information indicating the voter no longer lives at the address it has on record.

You can still vote if your voter registration status is on suspense but you have to complete a statement of residence when voting by mail or at the polls before you vote. You can also complete a limited ballot application during early voting, but election officials say it's best to simply update your registration with your county registrar.