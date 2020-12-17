Will the COVID-19 vaccine interfere with other medications?

If you have any questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, text 903-600-2600.

AUSTIN, Texas — We know there are still many questions you have about the new COVID-19 vaccines. Our KVUE defenders have some of your answers.

Question: If you get one brand of the COVID-19 shot, can the second shot be of the other brand?

Answer: Experts say to stick to just one and here's why. The CDC says it doesn’t have enough evidence yet to know how one vaccine would react with the other. The vaccines are slightly different. While it's unlikely there would be any large negative health effects, experts say they don't know if there would be any real benefit to prevention.

Question: How do we know that the COVID-19 shot will not interfere with other medications that we may be taking?

Answer: Health experts say generally, approved vaccines should not have interactions with other medications; however, it's best to discuss the vaccine and your medications with your doctor once it's available to you.

