Parents of Oxford shooting suspect plead not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges

Their bond has been set at $500,000 each. They will appear in court again on Dec. 14.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — The parents of the Oxford school shooting suspect pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges Saturday morning.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of 15-year-old shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, were each charged Friday with four involuntary manslaughter charges by Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.

Shortly after the charges were announced, officers from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office issued a Be on the Lookout alert for the Crumbleys, who failed to appear for arraignment on Friday.

While the Crumbleys' attorneys, Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman, released a statement Friday ensuring that the Crumbleys would be returning for arraignment, the Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said that police were not aware of this.

The Crumbleys were taken into custody early Saturday morning after a tip led police to a commercial building, where police say the Crumbleys were hiding.

Due to this, Judge Julie Nicholson, who presided over the arraignment, set the Crumbleys' bond at $500,000 each, citing a flight risk and potential public safety concern.

The involuntary manslaughter charges were filed due to events leading up to the deadly school shooting, which McDonald revealed Friday in a press conference.

It was revealed that the gun used in the shooting was purchased for the alleged gunman, who posted photos of it on his social media with the caption, "Just got my new beauty today."

When a teacher reported that the shooting suspect was looking up ammunition during class the day before the shooting, the school attempted to reach out to the Crumbleys, who did not respond.

The morning of the shooting, a different teacher reported a disturbing note found on the suspect's desk, including graphic drawings and the words, "The thoughts won't stop, help me."

The Crumbleys and the suspected gunman met with school officials to discuss the note. When it was recommended that the suspect go home for the day, the Crumbleys refused. Their son went back to his classroom.

The shooting began just before 1 p.m. later that day. Four people were killed and seven others were injured, including a teacher.

The 15-year-old suspect has been charged as an adult with two dozen crimes, including murder and terrorism. He pleaded not guilty on Wednesday and will appear in court on Dec. 13.

The Crumbleys are being held at the Oakland County Jail. They will appear in court on Dec. 14 at 1:15 p.m.

