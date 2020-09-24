LMPD makes more than 100 arrests during Breonna Taylor protests

People were arrested for damaging businesses, removing traffic barriers and refusing to obey orders to disperse Wednesday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 100 people were arrested during protests in Louisville on Wednesday, according to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD). Dwight Mitchell with LMPD released the latest numbers just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

In an earlier release, Sgt. Washington said one person was arrested for shooting two LMPD officers Wednesday evening. The officers are expected to survive their injuries.

Others were arrested for the following reasons, according to the release from LMPD:

Damaging businesses along Bardstown Road in the Highlands

Removing concrete barriers at Market and 6th to allow vehicle traffic, jumping on police vehicles and damaging Public Works trucks acting as barricades

Unlawful assembly violations for refusing to leave Jefferson Square Park after several orders to disperse were given

Violating the city's 72-hour curfew put in place by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer

LMPD officers made announcements of unlawful assembly and ordered people to leave the park after several garbage cans around the area were set on fire, according to the release.

Sgt. Washington also said multiple businesses in Louisville were looted early Thursday morning, including two City Gear stores and a pawn shop on Preston Highway. More information on the looting incidents is expected to be released later in the day.

Protests began after the Jefferson County Grand Jury recommended three counts of wanton endangerment for former LMPD officer Brett Hankison for his actions on the night of Breonna Taylor's death on March 13.

Hankison's charges were not directly related to Taylor's death and the grand jury decided that the other officers involved would not be indicted.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story said "nearly" 100 people were arrested Wednesday. That estimation came from Sgt. Washington around 2 a.m. Dwight Mitchell sent out the updated numbers at 8:30 a.m. and the story was updated at that time.

