PORTLAND, Ore. — It feels like CBD is everywhere in Portland. The trendy “it” extract can be found in lattes, lotions, massage oils and pet treats.

CBD is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid most often found in cannabis and hemp. CBD is not THC, the main psychoactive component of marijuana that makes users feel high.

CBD is a naturally-occurring chemical that can be found not just in marijuana and hemp, but also in hops, lichen and evergreen trees. The CBD Smith uses in her products comes from lichen plants and lemon peels.

Smith’s products include chocolate, pastries, balms and tinctures, and you can find them in mainstream grocery stores like New Seasons or at her chocolate shop in SE Portland.

Some CBD companies promise their product relieves chronic pain, anxiety and even seizures.

And though the billion-dollar CBD industry is gaining traction nationwide, even its strongest supporters admit there is not enough research to back up these “cure-all” claims.

