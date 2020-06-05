SAN ANTONIO — From the bars and restaurants to grocery stores and the farmland, it's impossible to find a corner of this world the virus hasn't hit.



Rancher and dairy farmer Russell Boening knows that all too well. As Texas reopens, he is bracing for the inevitable.

"There's no doubt about it," Boening, the President of the Texas Farm Bureau said. "No one wants to be pessimistic but it could get worse before it gets better."



Meat processing plants across the country are struggling to stay open as coronavirus outbreaks plague the facilities and have its ripple effects even right here in San Antonio.



A quick trip to H-E-B showed a product limit for fresh beef, ground beef, chicken, pork, and turkey.



We reached out to H-E-B to see if this was because of the shortage and they said the limit was to, "protect the supply chain and ensure all customers have access to the products they need."



"What's really frustrating and you can even use the word sad, I think, is that there's so much product out in the farm," Boening said. "But it's just a matter of getting it through the processing chain and the supply chain of getting it where it's needed."



But despite the backup farmers and ranchers will continue to work as they do what they can to try and plow through this pandemic.



"It's hard to fix something like this when everything is disrupted to the extent that it is," Boening said. "We just got to keep on keeping on doing what we can to keep everybody safe."

