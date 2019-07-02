JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Jacksonville High School students and staff are celebrating National Career and Technology Education Month by hosting an open house in their newly renovated CTE building.

The renovation comes roughly two years after a $21 million dollar bond was passed by the community.

"The community has been very supportive of the CT program here and we're very fortunate that they want to give the students the best opportunities," says Jeff Boyd, Director of JHS Career & Technology

The expansion includes more than 11,000 square feet of space, three new classrooms, a new welding shop and even more opportunities for students at Jacksonville High School.

"We have everything from Health Science to Agriculture to Culinary Arts, Small engines, Audio-video technology, Business Information Management and Education," says Boyd, "next year we'll be offering Principles of Law Enforcement will also be offering Principles of Applied Engineering."

With more than 91% of the student body walking through the doors of the CTE building everyday, the expansion was much needed.

Jacksonville High School Career & Technology will host an open house on Thursday from 6-7 p.m. to showcase the expansion and projects students have been working on.