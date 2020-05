JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Jacksonville Police have identified a driver killed in single vehicle accident.

According to the police department, around 10:09 a.m. Wednesday, officers and fire units were called to the 1000 block of North Jackson Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 2017 Peterbilt truck had struck a utility pole.

The driver, 29-year-old Matthew D. Free of Henderson, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The accident is still under investigation.