JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The city of Jacksonville is opening up a new customer service center next week.

The new center is an efforts to make life easier not only for residents but for those who work for the city as well. However, at first, it may cause some confusion.

"A little bit of transition time. I'm sure we'll be directing people from one location to the other," Associate Director for Community and Public Services, Randall Chandler, said. "Take a few days to get some traction to it."

This new location has been in the works for four months. The plan is to take away the stress customers are currently dealing with.

"People were having to go to two businesses, it's just easier for the customer," Chandler said.

Residents will also be able to purchase water and sewer taps, apply for building permits and report street issues among many other things.

"It's just a streamline of our customer service so we expect residents to be able to communicate much more efficiently," Jacksonville's Communication Director Andrew Lugo said."To be able to have a place to come into to get their information instead of sitting on their telephone."

Having everything in one spot will also save customers time and reduce confusion among city workers.

"The goal is to put them face to face with somebody, instead of saying we'll have somebody call you back, we'll get back with you.," Chandler said. "They should be able to find what they need when they show up."

The customer service center was supposed to open June 1 but due to some flooding in the building, it had to be pushed back until Monday, July 8.

"It's adding to investing in our residents and making sure that our customer service is second to none," Lugo said.

The drive-thru at the old location will remain open for payments for the foreseeable future during this transition.