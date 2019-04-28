LONGVIEW, Texas — The jails in Gregg, Rusk, Upshur and Panola counties all passed recent inspections by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

Of the four, only Upshur County Jail received “technical assistance” recommendations, which occur when inspectors make recommendations on how to better follow protocols or fill out various logs.

Gregg County Chief Deputy Jail Administrator Jeff Callaway said the jail faced an unannounced inspection by Texas Commission on Jail Standards from March 18 to 20.

Callaway said he can’t recall the jail not meeting compliance in the eight years he has been on the job.

“We’ve got a good staff,” he said. “We insist on following the rules.”

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards requires jails to be inspected at least once a year to see if they meet requirements for construction, maintenance and operations; custody, care and treatment of inmates; and rehabilitation, education and recreation programs inside jails.

