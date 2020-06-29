Jefferson ISD to provide school supplies for students in fall

The district will provide items such as notebook paper, folders, pens, pencils and more.

JEFFERSON, Texas — Jefferson ISD has announced the district will provide students with school supplies this fall.

According to the districts Facebook page, the district will make arrangements to provide supplies students need for a successful school year.

"JISD administrators have decided that we do not want parents to worry about providing school supplies this year for their children," said the district in a Facebook post. "Necessary supplies will be bought and provided for by the district."

The district will provide items such as notebook paper, folders, pens, pencils, scissors, glue, kleenex, sanitizing materials, pencil bags, highlighters, crayons, markers, earbuds and more.