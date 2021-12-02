Jefferson ISD to suspend on-campus instruction due to rise in COVID cases on campuses

The suspension will run from Monday, February 15 through Friday, February 19. The district anticipates on-campus instruction for students Monday, February 22.

JEFFERSON, Texas — The Jefferson Independent School District (JISD) has made the decision to suspend on-campus instruction from Monday, February 15 through Friday, February 19 due to a rise in COVID cases in the district.

According to a press release from JISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell, an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the district has affected their ability to function at a productive level on campuses.

“Over the past several days, we have experienced an increase in the number of positive test results related to Covid, along with a higher number of students and staff who are exhibiting symptoms,” said Barnwell in the press release.

The district anticipates a return to normal, on-campus instruction for students on Monday, February 22.

“The JISD staff and teachers are prepared to assist students with remote instruction through the use of technology devices and hot-spots, as necessary,” said Barnwell.

All students who participate in UIL or other extra-curricular activities will be contacted by coaches and/or sponsors in order to communicate information related to practices, games, and other events.

JEFFERSON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

Press Release/Statement from JISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell

2-12-21

An increase in the number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in JISD has begun to seriously affect our ability to function at a productive level on our campuses. Multiple absences continue to be our biggest issue. Over the past several days, we have experienced an increase in the number of positive test results related to Covid, along with a higher number of students and staff who are exhibiting symptoms. Those individuals, along with those who are deemed close contacts with others who have tested positive, represent the majority of those who are absent from work/school. Although it is widely understood that face-to-face instruction is the most successful method of educating students, we are forced to make the decision to cease normal, on-campus instruction beginning Monday, February 15th. This suspension of on-campus instruction for students will continue through Friday, February 19th. We anticipate a return to normal, on-campus instruction for students on Monday, February 22st, 2021.

As you are probably aware, local meteorologists and some weather apps are predicting very cold and potentially dangerous weather conditions for our area beginning Sunday through Wednesday of next week. Forecasts include the strong possibility of ice and snow with temperatures below freezing for several days. There is a chance there will be power outages across the region. If this occurs, we understand that doing school work remotely (through the use of technology devices) will be very difficult, if not impossible, for many of our students. Please know that JISD school officials will use common sense when considering those situations regarding school assignments, grades, etc.

All students who participate in UIL or other extra-curricular activities will be contacted by coaches and/or sponsors in order to communicate information related to practices, games, and other events.

The JISD staff and teachers are prepared to assist students with remote instruction through the use of technology devices and hot-spots, as necessary. There may be specific situations or circumstances that require the utilization of paper/hardcopy work-packets, as needed. Please communicate with your child’s teachers and/or administrators if you have questions or need help with anything. Our teachers and staff will continue reporting to work/campus, weather permitting, to provide remote instruction for all of our students.

Also, weather permitting, we plan to provide meals for all of our students. We expect to deliver meals beginning Tuesday morning on February 16th. Those deliveries will be done by utilizing our normal bus routes and dropped off at the routine stops. Expect delivery times to be approximately 2 hours later than the normal (morning) pick-up times. Please understand that if the roads become dangerous due to icing conditions, we will not be able to deliver meals. We will also plan to have food available for pick up here at school beginning Tuesday, Feb. 16th. Those pick-up sites/times are as follows:

High School Campus: Parent Pick-up Line from 8:00 am-10:30 am.

Elementary Campus: Front of the school near the flag pole from 8:00 am-10:30 am. (Students/Parents from all campuses may pick up from either of these two sites).

Again, I want to share these common sense actions/procedures, which are recommended by health professionals, in an attempt to help mitigate/avoid the spread of illnesses.

-- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer, particularly after being in contact with surfaces that are generally used/touched by a high volume of people such as door handles, bathroom surfaces, gas pumps, computer keyboards, public transportation, and other similar environments.

-- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

-- Stay home and seek medical attention when you are sick or have flu-like symptoms.

-- Stay home if you have been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

-- Try to avoid people who are sick or who exhibit symptoms of illness.

-- Cover your mouth and nose with the inside of your elbow (or tissue, which should be thrown away immediately), when you sneeze or cough.

-- Routinely clean and disinfect all frequently-touched objects and surfaces.

--Avoid crowds of people who do not live in your home.

Our teachers, school nurses, and staff work diligently to encourage these simple and effective habits mentioned above. Please share this information with anyone you deem appropriate. By working together, I believe we can curb the rise of Covid-19 cases in our school and community. Please be diligent.

I want to thank all of you for your support of our district. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or concerns.

Stay safe, stay healthy, and Go Dawgs!!