CASS COUNTY, Texas — A Jefferson man has died after a single vehicle accident in Cass County.

According to a preliminary crash investigation, 51-year-ols Steven Bradley Williams was traveling north on County Road 1110 seven miles northeast on Linden.

For a yet unknown reason, the truck Williams was driving left the roadway and entered the barditch and hit a truck head on.

Williams was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.