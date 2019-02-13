HOUSTON — Last week, CBS19 brought you the story of Moore Elementary School in Houston that celebrated 99 days in school to pay homage to Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt.

The students dressed up in Watt jerseys and hats, but it was one boy who caught the NFL star player's eye.

Malinda Ross, a teacher at MES, tweeted a picture of two of her students in their Texans gear to Watt on Tuesday.

One of the children had an official NFL licensed jersey on while the other had a homemade version. The child wore a navy blue shirt with the number 99 made out of paper safety pinned to it.

When Watt saw the photo, he immediately reached back out to Ross saying:

And on Wednesday, he delivered.

Watt visited the school to personally deliver a jersey to his new friend, Brock.

It's no wonder everybody loves Watt.