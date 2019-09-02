SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler man was in court Friday for a status hearing in connection with his capital murder trial.

Andres Guadalupe Ibarra, 20, is accused of beating his 4-month-old daughter, Sofia, to death in June 2018.

According CBS19's newspaper partner, the Tyler Morning Telegraph, 7th District Court Judge Kerry Russell said while a trial date has not been officially set, he anticipates proceedings to begin in September 2019.

On Monday, June 25, 2018, detectives with the Tyler Police Department were called to a local hospital after an infant was admitted with severe injuries. The medical staff suspected child abuse was involved.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, detectives interviewed Ibarra who admitted to hitting his daughter in the ribs and abdomen with a closed fist. He also told authorities he threw the child, went outside to smoke marijuana and went to sleep.

The next morning, Ibarra said he, his girlfriend and the baby left the residence. However, they noticed the infant was "pale and not breathing normally," so they took the child to the hospital.

Officials arrested Ibarra and booked him into the Smith County Jail on one count of injury to a child and an immigration detainer. His bond was set at $500,000.

The child was transferred to a Dallas hospital in critical condition. On June 28, she was taken off life support and passed away.

Following her death, Ibarra's charge was upgraded to capital murder of a person under 10-years-old and his bond was increased to $1 million.

The Tyler Paper reports Ibarra's defense attorney said they are working with the Mexican Capital Legal Assistance Program, which helps Mexican citizens like Ibarra facing capital punishment in the U.S.