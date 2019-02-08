TYLER, Texas — During the hot summer days, many people decide to stay indoors in air conditioning. But have you ever wondered how zookeepers kept animals cool during the heat?

Jacklyn Lora

Caldwell Zoo in Tyler keeps their animals cool in a fun way. The zoo makes frozen treats like homemade popsicles at least two to three times a week, and each species gets a different one.

Bears at the zoo get a mixture of honey, grapes, and a mix of berries homemade popsicles. While the white tigers get treats made out of actual blood leftover from their meat diets.

Other ways the Caldwell Zoo helps the animals is by providing many of the exhibits with plenty of shade and several air fans.

Caldwell Zoo will also offer camps but you must hurry the clubs fill up fast.

Below is a list of upcoming Caldwell Zoo camps:

Homeschool happenings:

Registration: TBA

When: Beginning of fall 2019

Who: Homeschooled children ages 4-18

Cost: Zoo members 6 sessions for $100, non-members 6 sessions for $115

Caldwell Cub Club:

Registration: TBA

When: Fall 2019

Who: Preschool-aged children ages 3 to5

Cost: Zoo members 4 sessions for $60, non-members 4 sessions for $80 (Prices include admission for one adult and one child.)

Night Hikes:

Registration: Open now

When: September 20

Who: Anyone ages 6 and up

Cost: Per person admission is $35

Sunset Safari:

Registration: Open now

When: September 13

Who: Children ages 6 to 13

Cost: Per person admission is $35

For more information about upcoming events and camps visit the Caldwell Zoo.