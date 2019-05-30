KEMP, Texas — Wednesday's storms absolutely ravaged the area around Cedar Creek Country Club, now the community is rallying together to help with the cleanup efforts.

"We're not a community we're a family out here, everybody knows everybody," resident Madison said.

The way these community members came together to help one another certainly seems like a family.

"I've lived out here for 18 years and I hate to see it look like this," Madison said. "So I'm here to help anybody that needs help."

People from all over came with chainsaws and tractors, moving fallen trees and clearing debris.

"I just appreciate all the people, the neighbors, and everybody in the country club that came out to help because there's a bunch of people here, and they're all here," Jeff Johnson said.

Johnson's fiance, Sharla owns a lot in the neighborhood. They were out all morning helping other neighbors clean up and remove fallen tree limbs.

"Trying to help out this house over here, there's a bunch of tree limbs over there," Sharla Vrzalik said. "One of them is injured and in the hospital. So the community has come together really to help these people they just moved in. In fact, they're not even finished moving in."

Residents say they do not mind the work, they are just glad everyone is safe.