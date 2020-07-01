TEMPLE, Texas — As the tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate, children are in the cross-hairs of the growing fear and anxiety of a possible war.

"We put God first and God's in control," Evon Baran said. Baran is a mother who said she's prepared for the conversation with her daughter.

"I would just tell her that God's in control and we put our faith in Him. That it is going to be scary if World War III happens."

Ashley Buckmore, a Licensed Professional Counselor in Belton, said it can be a sensitive time for some kids. She also said parents need to be on the lookout for warning signs. For example, kids asking more what-if questions than usual.

"Just be open and honest, give them more one on one time," Buckmore said. "Also, make sure to talk to them in language that is okay for them. You don't have to add a lot of detail or show them pictures."

Buckmore said limiting news time while kids are awake can be helpful. On the other hand, she said social media and what kids pick up through the day is equally as impactful.

"Kids learn from what's called a trickle-down effect," she said. "As a child you kind of get bits and pieces from Mom, Dad and whoever the caregiver is and you also get bits and pieces from friends and whoever else is around them."

"It is scary out there," Baran said. "I think social media does play into those fears and I think our job as a parent is to make sure that we lay a foundation for our children."

Buckmore said you can limit what your kids see, but that's not the end-all.

"Yes you can limit social media, but you can't really limit what their talking about with their friends," Buckmore warned.

Baran and Buckmore both agree that sugar coating things is not the right answer either.

"Kids should talk to their parents," Baran said. "And the parents shouldn't sugarcoat things. Rather they should be honest and say that things could get rough."

"When you sugarcoat things it's really hard for kids to understand and trust the truth." Buckmore said.

Buckmore also said that it is important to keep things to an age-appropriate discussion. She also suggests looking things up and finding answers to things together as a family. If you don't know an answer that's asked, just simply tell them you don't know.

