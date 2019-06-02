TYLER, Texas — In a unique collaboration highlighting two beverage legends, Spoetzl Brewery (Home of Shiner Beer) and Kiepersol Winery have announced a collaboration on two upcoming beverages.

Kiepersol sent 100 wine barrels to the Spoetzl Brewery to age the beer that is now "Shiner Brewer’s Pride Rosé Pale Ale." This wine-inspired ale uses grape must during fermentation imparting an earthy fruitiness accentuated with wine-like dryness. It was then aged in the Kiepersol wine barrels for a complex and refreshing final flavor. The limited release Rosé Pale Ale will be available in local stores March 2019-June 2019.



To follow up the new beer venture, the two icons paired up again as Kiepersol has produced "Fizzy Vit," a carbonated white wine named where the fizz in the can is courtesy of yeast from none other than Spoetzl Brewery in Shiner. The semi-sweet "Fizzy Vit" will be available in March 2019 in 187ml cans with a clean, distinctive white label.





