KILGORE, Texas — It seemed like the whole community was in attendance Tuesday morning, from police to parents, to wish the Kilgore baseball team good luck in their state semi-final game against Sweeny High School Wednesday in Austin.

"It looks like half the towns here right now and it's great for these kids to be a part of this," Kilgore Head Coach Eugene Lafitte said.

Lafitte says his team has put in the work necessary to make it this far.

"Our kids have stayed grounded all year. And they've worked hard and done everything we've asked them to do and they're prepared and ready to play," Lafitte said.

The players echo his sentiments.

"I felt like we built [our team] a lot. Like, we had a bunch of younger guys then they just fed off of us. Now, we just feed off each other," Senior catcher Kahlon Clayton.

The team says last season’s playoff loss is a large portion of what drives that hard work.

"Last year, we met Argyle in the regional finals. We came out on the losing end of that and we left that I reminded them remember that feeling," Lafitte said.

"All season coach always says, 'remember that feeling when you walked off the field last year' we kept that with us and that's really what's motivated us to keep going and pushing to get further," Clayton said.

While they are excited to have advanced past a 47-year hurdle, the Bulldogs know they have more work to do.

"You finish, not only for yourself but for your brothers and the community and alumni baseball players," Clayton said.

"We just got to finish and to bring back a state championship to Kilgore Texas, to me, would be one of the biggest feats in Kilgore history," Lafitte said.