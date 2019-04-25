KILGORE, Texas — In recent years, administrators at Kilgore College have focused on a strategic plan towards increasing student success.

The college will become the first in East Texas to offer most of its courses in two eight-week terms instead of the traditional 16-week long semester schedule.

"Kilgore College is switching to the 8-week system to help students get through their coursework a little faster," Distance Learning Specialist, William Stowe, said.

The new eight-week term model called "Focus to Finish" will allow students to work smarter, not harder.

Colleges such as Odessa College and Amarillo College have also adopted the concept in years past. At those colleges, students are said to have greater success and more focus in the classroom. The schools also see higher retention and graduation rates.

"We’ve looked at other schools and did our research on indicates that across the board students tend to be more successful in the 8-week program," Stowe said.

Stowe says studies show full-time students who take just two or three classes every eight-weeks maintain a better focus and excel in the classroom.

Not all courses will be switched to the eight-week model. Courses with low student success rates and ones that focus on difficult subject matters like science and math-based classes will continue to be offered under the 16-week schedule.

"We wanted to make our students as successful as possible to help them get to their goals," Stowe said.

With the new eight-week model, administrators predict students will experience a lower chance of burnout which typically occurs around the ninth week of longer semesters.

"I kind of do better focusing on two classes rather than four," KC student, Katelyn Tallant, said. "I think my attention span would be better at 8-weeks, instead of trying to go the full 16-weeks because there’s that burnout towards the second half of the semester.”

KC says the scheduling model will also give part-time students the opportunity to attend the college on a full-time basis. Making those students eligible for some grants and scholarships that require students to be enrolled full-time.

Administrators say this benefit will especially impact students with a family, a full-time job or both.

"I have three kids, a full-time job, a full-time student, and that gives me the opportunity to actually go after my goals because there's so many classes you have to take in order to get that degree," KC student, Katiland Gray, said.

Studies have shown that in addition to less burnout, students typically avoid feeling overwhelmed with fewer courses to take at the same time, avoid juggling multiple assignments and deadlines. Under the model, students can essentially earn more credits per semester, potentially cutting in half the time they spend to obtain a certification or complete a degree program.

For more information on "Focus to Finish", you may visit Kilgore.edu.