KILGORE, Texas — Kids who dream of growing up to be heroes are getting the chance to learn the basics with the help from Kilgore Fire Department.

For the second year, KFD is hosting the Kilgore Kids Fire Camp.

"We're teaching them different jobs we do as firemen, which is just not putting out fires, it's also medical and water rescue," said Clint Blackburn, Kilgore Firefighter.

The week-long camp includes classroom learning as well as hands-on experiences and lessons on how to handle heated situations.

During the camp, kids will learn about the history of firefighting, search and rescue, and get to see and use the equipment used by real firefighters.

These skills and more could help them make a career decision later in life, with some of the kids already saying the camp has them convinced.