GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Kilgore man was killed Friday morning after being hit by a semi on Interstate 20 in Gregg County.

The crash occurred around 1:55 a.m., about a half-mile outside Kilgore.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, James Michael Evans, 56, pulled his pickup off the road due to mechanical problems. Evans, along with his passenger, then began pushing the truck westbound.

DPS reports a semi, driven by William Weimer, 42, traveling westbound then hit Evans and the pickup. Evans was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither Weimer, nor the co-driver of the semi were injured in the crash. DPS did not identify Evan's passenger or say if they suffered any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.