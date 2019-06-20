KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore Police Department is seeking help identifying the owner of a vehicle wanted for questioning in connection to an ongoing hit and run investigation.

According to Kilgore PD, the vehicle appears to be a 2012 - 2013 GMC white 4 door pickup. The front headlights and windows are tented. The truck has a large brown toolbox or gang box in the back with several stickers on it.

If you have any information involving this vehicle contact Detective Tim Dukes at (903) 218-6904 or by e-mail at Charles.dukes@cityofkilgore.com

You may also contact the Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or text your anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+yourtip.

Reference case number: 1906-0829