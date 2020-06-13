KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore police Department along with 4 other agencies have arrested 3 men suspected of selling drugs.

According to Kilgore Police, Jeremy Townlin, 28, of Kilgore, Brodrick Thomas, 30, of Kilgore, and Patrick Toliver, 28, of Longview, were arrested after the department received a tip about a trap house just outside of the city.

On Tuesday, Kilgore PD along with Gregg County Sheriff's Office, Longview Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Office of the Governor Greg Abbott's Texas Anti-Gang Task Force (TAG) conducted a search warrant at 300 block of Parkwood Street just west of the city of Kilgore.

According to the police department, investigators were able to find a large amount of drugs and cash on the property.

Investigators found cocaine products, hydrocodone, Promethazine cough syrup (aka lean), marijuana and THC edibles.