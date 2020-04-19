KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department has arrested a suspect after a lengthy pursuit involving a stolen truck and trailer.

According to the Kilgore Police Department, a person called 911 who said they were following their truck and trailer that had been stolen out of Longview.

Officers were able to quickly locate the vehicle and a pursuit followed through Kilgore and Longview.

The driver fled on foot in North Longview but was later arrested inside their apartment.

The Kilgore Police Department has released the pursuit video that can be viewed here. WARNING: The video does include profane language.