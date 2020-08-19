Kilgore Police ask for help identifying suspect involved in burglary of a vehicle

Kilgore Police is seeking your assistance in identifying the suspect in this video. He was involved in a Burglary of a Vehicle that occurred in the 2900 block of Houston St. Kilgore, Tx. The residence owner captured the suspect on their surveillance system, and he appears to be a male wearing shorts, a long button down shirt with sneakers. Due to the quality of the video, the race of the male is undetermined at this time. If you have any information as to the identity of this suspect, please notify Detective Andre Phillips by EMAIL at andre.phillips@cityofkilgore.com or you may CALL at (903) 218-6904. PLEASE REFERENCE KPD CASE #2007-0702. Thank you for your assistance.