KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a person involved in a hit & run accident that occurred Saturday, May 2, at TJ's Liquor on South Henderson Boulevard.

According to the police department, the suspect is a heavy-set White/Hispanic male with a distinctive tattoo on his right arm, as well as the right side of his neck.

At the time of the accident the suspect was wearing a cap, blue tank top, red shoes, and shorts.

The suspect was driving a dark colored 4-door Dodge Ram with a black grill guard, black tool box and chrome side rails.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Andre Phillips at (903) 218-6904, or by email at andre.phillips@cityofkilgore.com. Please reference KPD case #2005-0132.