Kilgore Police asking public’s help identifying man responsible for Walmart thefts

The thefts occurred at the Walmart in Kilgore on 6/21/2020 and 7/06/2020.

The Kilgore police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person responsible for thefts from Walmart on 6/21/2020 and 7/06/2020.

According to the department, the suspect is a white male that drives a grey colored Dodge Avenger.

License plate information was obtained and determined that the vehicle was leased to Amanda Dawn Cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stephen Goodson at 903-218-6903 or by email at stephen.goodson@cityofkilgore.com.