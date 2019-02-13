KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is looking to add a little humor to your "Hump Day" by implementing their "You Can't Make This Stuff Up" Campaign.

"These will consist of actual calls KPD officers have responded to in the past," a statement on Facebook said. "You can't follow us on Live PD, but you can see a little snip-it of what officers encounter. The names and locations have been deleted or changed to protect the innocent."

#YCMTSU - Wednesday, February 13, 2019

Officer call notes:

"Complainant advised someone put the 'voodoos' on her adult son and [she] needed the police to respond. She stated he had been freaking out earlier, so she bathed him paprika. When asked if maybe there could have been some type of intoxicant involved with his behavior she replied. 'No, it was the voodoos that someone put on him.' The adult male's welfare was checked and he appeared in good condition, was not intoxicated and was not a danger to himself or others. NFI (That's 'no further info' for our non-police peeps)."