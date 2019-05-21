KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore police arrested a 49-year-old woman Saturday on a charge of terroristic threat against her neighbors.

Regina Lee Williams of Kilgore was arrested at 9:07 p.m. Saturday on a charge of terroristic threat with fear of serious bodily injury. She was held Monday on a $5,000 bond in the Gregg County Jail.

According to an affidavit, Williams called dispatch and said she was “going to get her gun and go shoot some folks off."

