Killeen Police Department looking for missing Fort Hood soldier

Elder Fernandes, 23, was last seen by his staff sergeant Monday when he dropped him off at his residence in the 2700 block of Woodlands Drive in Killeen, police say.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is asking the community's help in finding missing Fort Hood soldier Elder Fernandes. The 1st Cavalry Division is also working on this search.

Fernandes, 23, was reported missing to police Aug. 19, according to Killeen police. KPD said he was last seen by his staff sergeant Monday afternoon when he dropped him off at his residence in the 2700 block of Woodlands Drive in Killeen.

Fernandes is about 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 133 pounds. He was last seen wearing black army PT shorts, a T-shirt and red athletic shoes.

Fernandes is a Chemical, Biological, Radiolical, and Nuclear Specialist assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade, according to Fort Hood.

Fort Hood has completed a search of the entire division area, which includes motor pools, parking lots and headquarters buildings. The unit is in contact with the Soldiers Family, the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division and civilian law enforcement agencies to help find him as they continue the search, according to Fort Hood.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are asking anyone who has seen Fernandez or know about his whereabouts to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-200-7905.

Fort Hood put out a BOLO alert via social media for the soldier. The post said those with information on Fernandez can contact Fort Hood military police at 254-288-1170 or U.S. Army CID at 254-287-2722.