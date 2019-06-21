TYLER, Texas — Today has been the hottest day of the year so far. With temperatures reaching up into the mid-90s, it is important to be cautious about how much time you spend out in sun to avoid heat exhaustion or worse, heat stroke.

“When you have heat exhaustion, you have a headache, you get really hot, you might feel lightheaded, you may feel nauseated," UT Health EMS Outreach Coordinator Vicky LaMay said. "If you see any of those signs or systems start cooling off immediately.”

When facing extreme heat for a long period of time, your body starts to find a way to cool itself down. Heat exhaustion comes first but if you cannot get to a cooler area, it can turn into a heat stroke.

“The person is confused, they may not remember where they are, what they're doing, where they're at, you start vomiting, the person may have a seizure, they may even go into cardiac arrest,” LaMay said.

Once it has reached the point of a heat stroke, call 911 immediately and make sure to move into a cooler place until an ambulance arrives.

Once EMS arrives, they will do everything in their power to get your body temperature back to a normal and stable level.

“If we have a patient back here that suffered a heat exhaustion or heat stroke, it's really hard to tell when it goes from heat exhaustion to heat stroke," LaMay said. "But if we have a patient that's overheated we would put them on our cardiac monitor.”

EMS will also use cooling packs and hook an IV to help cool down. It is important to avoid getting to that stage. We all know the summer heat in East Texas, so make sure you are staying hydrated and avoid too much sun exposure.