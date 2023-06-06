City of Kyle getting license plate readers

The cameras take photos of cars passing by and, if they find a license plate that's tied to a crime, the system pings law enforcement.

KYLE, Texas — Another Central Texas city is getting new technology to help police crack down on crime during staff shortages.

Kyle's city council approved getting license plate readers on Tuesday. Those cameras take photos of cars passing by and, if they find a license plate that's tied to a crime, the system pings law enforcement.

But they come with privacy concerns. Leaders in Kyle say they want to be transparent with the public about where these cameras are.

"I do think it's important that we have a pretty substantial public relations outreach to make sure the community is informed that we're putting these cameras up on certain streets," Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell said.

The City of Kyle will get 15 cameras from a company called Flock Safety. The program will run for two years.

Meanwhile, the City of Austin is set to vote on a license plate reader program on Thursday.